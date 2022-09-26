KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — 2023 four-star offensive line commit Sam Pendleton is going nowhere.

Despite Notre Dame losing one of its five offensive line commits last Thursday, Pendleton is fully locked in with the Irish and complimentary of the team's recruiting efforts.

Pendleton spoke to Inside ND Sports about his senior season, Notre Dame's season (0:22), Elijah Paige's decommitment (0:45), his relationship with other O-line commits (1:28), watching Jayden Limar and Dylan Edwards and a message for Jeremiyah Love and Taeshaun Lyons (2:23).

Check out what Pendleton had to say in the video above.

