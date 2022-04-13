WATCH: 2023 five-star QB Dante Moore competes at Ohio Elite 11

MASSILLON, Ohio — Notre Dame quarterback target Dante Moore put his skills on full display on Saturday.

The 2023 class five-star pro-style passer from Detroit Martin Luther King competed in the Elite 11 regional at Washington-Massillon (Ohio) High School. Throughout a variety of drills, Moore showcased his accuracy, quick release and velocity in front of approximately 200 people in attendance, including Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

As a result of his performance, Moore was invited to the Elite 11 finals, which will be held this summer. Moore is rated as the No. 6 overall player, No. 3 pro-style passer and No. 1 player in Michigan in the the 2023 class. He holds 39 offers, including LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M and UCLA.

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.