Wake Forest specialist commit to officially visit Notre Dame

McFerson has been committed to Wake Forest since September but looks to be open to the Fighting Irish. Whether Notre Dame is pushing for him as a scholarship player in its 2022 class remains to be seen. McFerson has not announced on social media that he’s received an offer from Notre Dame yet.

BlueandGold.com has learned that that Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy specialist Bryce McFerson will be taking an official visit to Notre Dame this weekend when the Fighting Irish host Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame seems to be interested in McFerson as a punter, and he’s the No. 2 player at that position in the 2022 class per Kohl’s Professional Camps. McFerson is committed to playing in the 2022 All-American Bowl.

The 6-1, 175-pounder could be Notre Dame’s punter of the future with Jay Bramblett entering his senior season in 2022.

Chris Sailer Kicking ranks McFerson as a five-star prospect, and Sailer raves about McFerson in his evaluation of him.

“Bryce is a phenomenal high school punting and kicking prospect,” Sailer wrote. “He is a great looking athlete with a powerful leg. His punting is a major strength. He hits a FBS level ball, and his consistency is impressive. His feet and hands are quick and efficient. Bryce is averaging 45+ yards, with 4.7+ hang time. He also shows he can hit 50+, with 5.0+ hang time.

“He’s a phenomenal directional punter and a fantastic kicker. He does a great job on field goals, and Bryce hits a clean ball and has 55+ yard range off the ground. His kickoffs are strong and college ready.

“Bryce is a fine young man with a great attitude and work ethic. One of the hardest workers out there. He has all the tools to dominate the next level and is a big-time combo prospect. He is a huge pick up for Wake Forest.”