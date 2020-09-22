Wake Forest's Season Already Full Of Surprises, Good And Bad
A season-opening 37-13 loss to Clemson, expectedly, wasn’t a helpful source to judge the ability of Wake Forest’s overhauled offense and mostly intact defense. A Saturday game against Notre Dame (Noon ET, ABC) might not be one either.
Mass personnel losses challenge the sustainability of eight-win seasons at a place like Wake Forest, which normally signs recruiting classes that finish in the 50s or low 60s in Rivals’ team rankings. No matter how many starters returned, Wake Forest isn’t built to hang around with Clemson or Notre Dame. The combined score of its 2018 meeting with the Irish and 2019 game against Clemson was 108-30.
But a 45-42 Demon Deacons loss to N.C. State? Go ahead and use it as a fair basis of judgment. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson is, despite a postgame win expectancy that says his team should win 59 percent of the games that produce the final numbers this one did.
“I’m very concerned,” Clawson said of his defense. “Going into it, I really thought that would be the strength of our football team. We’re a little young and short at corner, but that’s didn’t hurt us tonight at all.
The Wolfpack, a 4-8 team plagued with offensive maladies one year ago, hung 270 rushing yards and 6.3 yards per play on Wake Forest’s more experienced unit. They had seven rushing plays of 20-plus yards.
“You have all of those guys coming back on the D-line and all of those linebackers coming back. This is a team a year ago that didn’t run the ball against us at all,” Clawson said. “Our run fits…That right now is problem No. 1 that we’ve gotta get fixed.”
Wake Forest went 8-5 a year ago and is replacing nine of 11 offensive starters but returns eight of its starting 11 on defense from 2019 – plus two more with starting experience. The new cast of skill position players is tasked with matching 2019’s explosiveness. The defense’s charge is using its experience to jump from a pedestrian at best unit to one that can actually help the team win.
