A season-opening 37-13 loss to Clemson, expectedly, wasn’t a helpful source to judge the ability of Wake Forest’s overhauled offense and mostly intact defense. A Saturday game against Notre Dame (Noon ET, ABC) might not be one either.

Mass personnel losses challenge the sustainability of eight-win seasons at a place like Wake Forest, which normally signs recruiting classes that finish in the 50s or low 60s in Rivals’ team rankings. No matter how many starters returned, Wake Forest isn’t built to hang around with Clemson or Notre Dame. The combined score of its 2018 meeting with the Irish and 2019 game against Clemson was 108-30.

But a 45-42 Demon Deacons loss to N.C. State? Go ahead and use it as a fair basis of judgment. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson is, despite a postgame win expectancy that says his team should win 59 percent of the games that produce the final numbers this one did.