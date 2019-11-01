Notre Dame will have several notable visitors on campus this weekend for the Virginia Tech game, including prospects in the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes, as well as a high profile transfer prospect.

Ohio State graduate transfer safety Isaiah Pryor returns to Notre Dame after taking an official visit for the USC-ND weekend. For more on Pryor's visit with a new quote from him, click here.

Blue & Gold runs through the expected visitor list for this weekend, and in this article, we focus on the defensive prospects in the 2021 class and all of the notable 2022 prospects.

