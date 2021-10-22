Visitor preview: Five-star offensive players highlight Notre Dame’s weekend

Notre Dame has arguably its biggest recruiting weekend of the year when USC comes to town Saturday. Around 30 or so prospects ranked as at least four-star prospects per Rivals are expected in South Bend, Ind. to see the rivalry matchup between the Fighting Irish and Trojans.

In this article, BlueandGold.com takes a look at key storylines and the latest in the recruitments of prospects on the offensive side of the ball slated to visit this weekend.

