SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mike Brey did his best to coax a one-year commitment from grad transfer Grant Basile. That miss stung more than any other on an entertaining Saturday afternoon in Purcell Pavilion. “I did a great job on that (recruiting) front,” Brey said sarcastically after the 6-foot-9, 235-pound grad student exploded for 28 second-half points and 33 in all — 17 over his average — to lead Virginia Tech past Notre Dame, 93-87. Basile’s dominance overshadowed a shooting show by Notre Dame’s 6-10 grad student Nate Laszewski, who had 20 points by halftime and finished with a career-high 33 points on 12-of-17 field goals, including 6-for-9 from the 3-point line. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Forward Grant Basile led Virginia Tech with 33 points in a 93-87 victory over Notre Dame. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

It’s been that kind of frustrating season for the Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC). One area shines and leaks spring up elsewhere. They had their best offensive performance since scoring 88 in a Nov. 13 non-conference win over Wright State — where, by the way, Basile earned his undergrad degree — and by far their worst defensive effort of the season. Every miss on the offensive end was magnified by the ease with which Virginia Tech scored. The Hokies are a solid offensive team, entering the contest second in the ACC in field goal percentage at 47.1%, but against the Irish they were at 57.1% from the field — without one fast-break point — and 42.9% from the 3-point line (35.2% coming into the game). And they made the Irish pay for fouls, going 20-for-25 at the free throw line to Notre Dame’s 6-for-7. “They're really gifted,” said Brey. “They got off to a very tough start (this season), but I think they're in gear now.” It was the Hokies’ first road win in eight tries, and they improved to 15-10, 5-9 in the ACC, the other four wins coming against Virginia, Duke, North Carolina and Syracuse. There were five lead changes and five ties, the last coming at the 11:43 mark of the second half at 59-all, before Basile’s work in the lane started to take its toll. He had a three-point play with 9:21 to go and another less than a minute later. His baby hook at the 6:58 mark was the first of his five straight buckets in the lane and the Hokies led 87-77 with 2:07 to go. Notre Dame still had some life left in its offense that was nearly equally as efficient at 54.8% from the field and 43.3% from the 3-point line. A sprinting, wide-open dunk by freshman Ven-Allen Lubin (11 points, 5-for-8 from the field) jolted a crowd of 6,632 to life and pulled the Irish to within 87-81 with 1:20 to go. On Tech’s next possession it looked like the Irish finally had back-to-back stops. But with the shot-clock winding down, the Hokies’ MJ Collins fired off a 3-point attempt from the corner. Notre Dame’s Cormac Ryan raced to cover him and caught Collins’ hand on the follow-through and was whistled for a foul. Collins hit all three foul shots to get the lead back to 90-81 with 54.6 to go. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTQ0MjY5MjYwOSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Notre Dame had enough offense, but not enough time. Three-point plays by Dane Goodwin (43.7 seconds left) and JJ Starling (15.1 seconds) reduced the margin to 91-87, but Basile, fittingly, put it away with two free throws with 14 seconds to go. An off-balance 3-point shot from Laszewski was off the mark as the final seconds ticked away and the Hokies earned their fifth straight win over the Irish. Ryan, who came in averaging 11.6 points, had a hot hand most of the day and finished with 17 points, including a couple of his five threes (9 attempts) well beyond the line. But it was Laszewski’s day from the start. He was 7-for-10 in the first half — 4-of-5 from the 3-point line — to keep the Irish in the hunt, trailing only 43-40 at the break. His work helped offset the scoring of 6-7 Justyn Mutts, Basile’s running mate in the lane, who had nine at half and 19 for the day to help the Hokies to a 42-32 edge in the paint. Though the season turned sour long ago, Laszewski has been steady. He came in averaging 14.2 points and shooting at a 52.8% clip, including 40.7% from the 3-point line as well as a team-high 86.7% from the free throw line. He is averaging a team-best 7.0 rebounds and hauled in a team-high eight Saturday. Brey believes it’s all making his pro stock rise. “I will tell him to not dwell on the loss and keep playing his backside off because he's now playing for some salary,” Brey said. “He’s being scouted and all that stuff, so God bless him. Go do it. “No one's been more disappointed at not winning than him. But come on man, business is business. Keep playing your backside off, and if we get a win with it, great. If not, keep building your résumé and make some money next year.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE