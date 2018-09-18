Hopewell (Va.) High 2021 athlete TreVeyon Henderson got his first look at Notre Dame this weekend during the Irish’s win over Vanderbilt.

The trip, Henderson said, was one to remember.

“It was great,” Henderson “Very pumped up.”

The crowd, Henderson said, was the factor that stuck out most to him over the weekend.

“All the fans they had,” Henderson said. “They had a lot of fans.”

Henderson added that the game against Vandy was unlike any other football game he’s attended in his life.

“It was ‘lit,” Henderson said. “It was really loud too. I’ve never been to a game that had so many fans and was that loud.”

Outside of the game, Henderson also got to speak with a few members of the Notre Dame coaching staff about his future as an Irish recruit.