Virginia ATH TreVeyon Henderson Enjoys First Trip To South Bend
Hopewell (Va.) High 2021 athlete TreVeyon Henderson got his first look at Notre Dame this weekend during the Irish’s win over Vanderbilt.
The trip, Henderson said, was one to remember.
“It was great,” Henderson “Very pumped up.”
The crowd, Henderson said, was the factor that stuck out most to him over the weekend.
“All the fans they had,” Henderson said. “They had a lot of fans.”
Henderson added that the game against Vandy was unlike any other football game he’s attended in his life.
“It was ‘lit,” Henderson said. “It was really loud too. I’ve never been to a game that had so many fans and was that loud.”
Outside of the game, Henderson also got to speak with a few members of the Notre Dame coaching staff about his future as an Irish recruit.
“I talked to a few assistant coaches and the head coach,” Henderson explained. “They’re going to keep in touch with me.”
According to Henderson, Kelly and the assistants made a strong firs impression.
“They’re very nice people,” Henderson said. “They’re very honest.”
So far, Henderson holds just one offer, from Indiana.
Virginia and Virginia Tech have also shown interest in the Hopewell standout, who spends most of his time on the football field playing cornerback and safety.
If Notre Dame does eventually decide to offer, Henderson said he’d be honored.
“That would be great,” Henderson said. “It would be a big time offer.”
Overall, Henderson said he sees a fit at Notre Dame, and is particularly intrigued by the interaction between football players and the rest of the student body.
“What I like about the program is the fact that they like to meet new people,” Henderson said. “They don’t just hang out with football people, they like to hang out with people not associated with sports as well.”
