Video: Riley Leonard updates health, adjustment to Notre Dame football

Charleston Bowles • InsideNDSports
Recruiting Writer
@cbowles01

Notre Dame football senior quarterback Riley Leonard updates status after injury this spring and speaks about his takeaways from the reps he gets in spring practice, developing chemistry with the team, how he's pushed through the last six months, building relationships within the team and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Riley Leonard during spring practice on March 7.

