Video: Riley Leonard updates health, adjustment to Notre Dame football
Notre Dame football senior quarterback Riley Leonard updates status after injury this spring and speaks about his takeaways from the reps he gets in spring practice, developing chemistry with the team, how he's pushed through the last six months, building relationships within the team and more.
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Riley Leonard during spring practice on March 7.