Notre Dame football freshman running back Kedren Young explains his transition from Texas to Notre Dame, high school preparation at Lufkin High, playing for running backs coach Deland McCullough, takeaways from being around veterans, meshing with the current position group and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Charleston Bowles, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Kedren Young during media availability on Feb. 2.