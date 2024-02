Notre Dame football freshman offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp discusses his early enrollment at Notre Dame, mentors in the offensive line position room, adjustment to college strength and conditioning, position for spring practice, gaining weight, practicing with freshman quarterback CJ Carr and more.

Pictured: Anthonie Knapp during media availability on Feb. 2.