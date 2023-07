Notre Dame is hosting its final major recruiting weekend of the summer on Sunday with its Grill & Chill recruiting event. The Irish have commits, targets and prospects from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes on campus.

The video includes 2025 RB target Justin Thurman, 2025 DE prospect Caden O'Rourke, 2024 OT commit Styles Prescod, 2025 DE target Joseph Reiff, 2025 TE target James Flanigan, 2025 S target Ethan Long, 2025 WR target Jerome Bettis Jr., 2025 DL prospect Julian Marks, 2025 S target Ivan Taylor, 2025 DE target Gabe Kaminski, 2024 WR commit Cam Williams, 2025 ATH Brock Schott, 2024 S commit Taebron Bennie-Powell, 2024 DT commit Sean Sevillano Jr, 2025 DT commit Davion Dixon and 2025 OL target Rowan Byrne.

Thumbnail photo credit: Charleston Bowles,

Inside ND Sports Pictured: Justin Thurman