{{ timeAgo('2018-12-26 17:49:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Video: Notre Dame Players Talk Clemson, Playoffs

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Notre Dame's players spent time talking with the media prior to their Dec. 26 Cotton Bowl practice. Watch ND provided video of the players comments.

C SAM MUSTIPHER

WR MILES BOYKIN

QB IAN BOOK

LB TE'VON CONEY

S ALOHI GILMAN

