Video: Notre Dame Players Talk Clemson, Playoffs
Notre Dame's players spent time talking with the media prior to their Dec. 26 Cotton Bowl practice. Watch ND provided video of the players comments.
C SAM MUSTIPHER
WR MILES BOYKIN
QB IAN BOOK
LB TE'VON CONEY
S ALOHI GILMAN
