Notre Dame commits, targets and prospects in the 2025 class arrive on campus for Saturday’s junior day. The recruits were greeted by Notre Dame director of recruiting Chad Bowden, recruiting analyst Dre Brown and recruiting associate Carter Auman dressed as leprechauns.

Featured in this video are targets Matty Augustine, Damien Shanklin, Dallas Golden, Mark Zackery, Elijah Burress, Jack Lange, Owen Strebig, Jerome Bettis Jr., Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Talyn Taylor, commits Justin Thurman, Dominik Hulak, CJ May, Davion Dixon, Daniel Anderson, Ivan Taylor, Cree Thomas, Joseph Reiff, Ethan Long, Deuce Knight and Christopher Burgess Jr., and prospects Cameron Herron and Shaun Terry.

Thumbnail photo: Chad Bowden and Deuce Knight