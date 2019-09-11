VIDEO: Defensive Players — Sept. 10 Press Conference
A select group of Notre Dame players met the media following practice on Tuesday evening. The defensive players came out first.
Senior Defensive End Julian Okwara
Fifth-Year Senior Defensive Back Shaun Crawford
Junior Linebacker Drew White
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger
• Like us on Facebook.