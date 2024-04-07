Notre Dame football senior tight end Mitchell Evans discusses where he’s at in the recovery process after suffering a torn ACL, excitement for how tight ends are utilized in offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock’s system, what he’s noticed from watching linebackers in practice and more.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Mitchell Evans catching a pass against Pittsburgh on Oct. 28, 2023.



