Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens discusses the readiness of the cornerback position for the 2023 season, what he's challenged them to do this preseason, the leadership in the unit with Cam Hart voted as a captain, the talent of this cornerback group, a second year in Al Golden's defensive scheme, how many cornerbacks he's comfortable playing and the development of freshman Christian Gray.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports