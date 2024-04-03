Notre Dame football sophomore wide receiver Jordan Faison describes how’s he balanced football and lacrosse this spring, points of emphasis as a football player this offseason, fit inside offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock’s offense, getting mental reps during spring practice, wide receivers coach Mike Brown and more.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jordan Faison entering spring practice on March 7.