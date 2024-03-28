Notre Dame football junior running back Jadarian Price discusses how he’s grown since last fall camp, associate head coach/running backs coach Deland McCullough’s teaching principles, what he’s most excited for, how he feels physically, benefits of offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock’s offense and more.

