Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé discusses his physical transformation, taking a trip to Ireland for spring break, how he shed body fat, his offseason focus, his personal goals this season, Chris Tyree's transition to wide receiver, playing with quarterback Sam Hartman, the improvement of Jadarian Price and Gi'Bran Payne and running behind offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports