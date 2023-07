Notre Dame sophomore tight end Holden Staes talks offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker, comfort in Notre Dame's offense, quarterback Sam Hartman, the tight end group's feelings after Michael Mayer's departure and season expectations during his media availability on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Sophomore tight end Holden Staes arriving for practice on July 26.