Notre Dame football completed its second fall practice on Thursday. Watch Irish quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen and more go through drills. Players highlighted include Audric Estimé, Jayden Thomas, Jaden Greathouse, Eli Randon, Cooper Flanigan, Joe Alt, Charles Jagusah, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Brenan Vernon, Gabriel Rubio and others.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Gerad Parker with Irish tight ends.