Notre Dame football conducted its second spring practice on Wednesday, March 20. Watch Irish quarterbacks, wide receivers, linebackers, cornerbacks and more work through drills during the first five periods of practice.

Players featured include quarterback Riley Leonard, running back Jeremiyah Love, wide receiver Jayden Harrison, defensive end Joshua Burnham, linebacker Jack Kiser, linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, nickel Jordan Clark, cornerback Benjamin Morrison, cornerback Jaden Mickey, safety Xavier Watts, safety Adon Shuler, safety Luke Talich and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Benjamin Morrison during spring practice on March 7.