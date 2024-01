Notre Dame defensive end signee Bryce Young, a four-star recruit, discusses his upcoming move to South Bend, his connection with his fellow incoming freshmen, what he’s looking to accomplish with early enrollment at Notre Dame, his relationships with defensive coordinator Al Golden and defensive line coach Al Washington, his fit in the Irish defense, the talent in ND’s 2024 class and what he’s learned about himself in All-American Bowl practices in San Antonio, Texas.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.