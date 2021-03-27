Video And Evaluation: Four-Star LB Sebastian Cheeks In Action
Four-star 2022 linebacker Sebastian Cheeks is among the Notre Dame targets who are playing a spring football season. Cheeks and his Evanston Township (Ill.) High teammates played their first home game Friday night, losing to Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South 10-7.
Here are some observations from watching Cheeks play in the game, and a video with some clips and an instant reaction.
Click here to read this update.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.