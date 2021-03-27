 Video And Evaluation: Four-Star Linebacker And Notre Dame Football Recruiting Target Sebastian Cheeks In Action
2021-03-27

Video And Evaluation: Four-Star LB Sebastian Cheeks In Action

Sebastian Cheeks is one of Notre Dame's top remaining linebacker targets.
Sebastian Cheeks is one of Notre Dame's top remaining linebacker targets. (Rivals.com)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Four-star 2022 linebacker Sebastian Cheeks is among the Notre Dame targets who are playing a spring football season. Cheeks and his Evanston Township (Ill.) High teammates played their first home game Friday night, losing to Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South 10-7.

Here are some observations from watching Cheeks play in the game, and a video with some clips and an instant reaction.

