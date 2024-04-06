Notre Dame football sophomore safety Adon Shuler talks about his comfort level in spring practice, excitement for a larger role, meetings with defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator Mike Mickens, what he’s learned from safety Xavier Watts and more.

Pictured: Adon Shuler before the Central Michigan game on Sept. 16, 2023.












