The reason the Irish didn’t move up another spot is because Rivals only takes into account a team’s 20 highest-ranked recruits for its rankings. Bryan and Kia rank as 5.4 two-star and 5.5 three-star recruits, respectively, and are not taken into account for the team rankings.

Riley was the first commit of the week on Monday, which moved Notre Dame to the No. 10 spot in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. After adding its next three recruits to its class, Notre Dame stood pat at No. 10 .

Notre Dame added a flurry of new commitments this week, with Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley , Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon kicker Joshua Bryan , Honolulu Punahou linebacker Kahanu Kia and Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic offensive tackle Caleb Johnson all being added to the Fighting Irish’s 2021 class.

Last year Notre Dame had 17 recruits in its 2020 class, and not reaching the mark of 20 hurt its final class ranking (No. 22). Every recruit was accounted for in the Rivals’ rankings, including two-star long snapper Alex Peitsch.

Notre Dame will take more than 20 recruits in the 2021 cycle, which will help its class ranking. In addition to Bryan and Kia not currently counting towards the ranking, Notre Dame has three commits who rank as 5.6 three-stars, one of which does not currently count either.

Still following?

If Notre Dame is able to flip Highland Springs (Va.) High defensive lineman and Oklahoma pledge Kelvin Gilliam Jr., then he would replace another 5.6 three-star recruit towards the class ranking.

This would give the Fighting Irish a total of 2,360 total points per the Rivals’ formula, which would move them past Tennessee for the No. 9 spot and just 14 points behind Michigan at No. 8.

A total of 2,360 points would have given Notre Dame the No. 9 class in the 2020 cycle, for comparison’s sake. Notre Dame’s 2020 class accrued 1,975 points.

For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.

Of Notre Dame’s 23 commitments, 12 are slotted to play offense, 10 will play defense and then of course Bryan will be the Irish’s kicker of the future.