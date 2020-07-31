BlueAndGold - Update On Notre Dame's Standing In Rivals Recruiting Rankings

Update On Notre Dame's Standing In Rivals Recruiting Rankings
Another day, another new commitment for Notre Dame football.
In the past nine days, Notre Dame has added five new commitments – three in the 2021 class and two in the 2022 cycle.
On Friday afternoon, Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior class of 2021 tight end Mitchell Evans announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish, picking Notre Dame over the likes of Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and many others.
With Evans' pledge, the Irish stood pat with the No. 13 class per Rivals.
With its 15 verbals, Notre Dame has accumulated a total of 1,625 points. For context, Ohio State, which has the No. 1 class in the country, has 19 commitments and 2,885 total points. At No. 10 is LSU, which has 16 pledges and 1,984 points.
Notre Dame came into the day already at the No. 13 spot, but the 90 points Evans' pledge gave the Irish was not enough to move them past Texas, who has 15 commits and 1,670 points.
When sorting by average star ranking, Notre Dame also ranks No. 16 (tied with Auburn and Michigan) in the country. It averages a 3.4 star ranking per commit.
Of the schools in the top 15, Notre Dame is tied for the lowest amount of 2021 commits with Clemson and Texas.
Notre Dame has a few additional spots available in the 2021 class and adding them to the fold will give them a boost in the rankings. Of course, other schools will add more commits as well, but the Fighting Irish’s class is not close to being full.
If the Irish add a commitment from Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman Rocco Spindler Aug. 8, Notre Dame would add 161 points. This would push Notre Dame up to the No. 12 spot, passing Texas, based on the current rankings.
For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.
Rivals ranks Evans as the No. 28 tight end nationally and No. 25 overall player in the state of Ohio. He has a 5.7 recruit ranking, the highest designation as a three-star prospect.
He is the Irish's eighth offensive commitment of Notre Dame's 2021 class.
