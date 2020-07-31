BlueAndGold - Update On Notre Dame's Standing In Rivals Recruiting Rankings

Another day, another new commitment for Notre Dame football. In the past nine days, Notre Dame has added five new commitments – three in the 2021 class and two in the 2022 cycle. On Friday afternoon, Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior class of 2021 tight end Mitchell Evans announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish, picking Notre Dame over the likes of Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and many others.

With Evans' pledge, the Irish stood pat with the No. 13 class per Rivals.

Notre Dame is inching closer to a top 10 recruiting class in 2021. (AP)

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60 With its 15 verbals, Notre Dame has accumulated a total of 1,625 points. For context, Ohio State, which has the No. 1 class in the country, has 19 commitments and 2,885 total points. At No. 10 is LSU, which has 16 pledges and 1,984 points. Notre Dame came into the day already at the No. 13 spot, but the 90 points Evans' pledge gave the Irish was not enough to move them past Texas, who has 15 commits and 1,670 points. When sorting by average star ranking, Notre Dame also ranks No. 16 (tied with Auburn and Michigan) in the country. It averages a 3.4 star ranking per commit. Of the schools in the top 15, Notre Dame is tied for the lowest amount of 2021 commits with Clemson and Texas.