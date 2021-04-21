 Update On Notre Dame Football’s Pursuit Of Former Michigan Commit Taylor Groves
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-21 09:27:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Update On Notre Dame’s Pursuit Of Former Michigan Commit Taylor Groves

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson class of 2022 athlete Taylor Groves received offers from Michigan and Notre Dame on Jan. 27. Nine days later, he announced his commitment to the Wolverines.

On March 29, though, Groves opened back up his recruitment.

“The biggest thing for me is to be able to get on campus in the next month or two and being able to see coaches face to face because we haven’t been able to for a while,” Groves told Rivals’ Josh Helmholdt. “That played a big part in me decommitting from Michigan. I just felt that I had rushed that process, and I just want to start over and do it all again.”

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson athlete and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Taylor Groves
The Fighting Irish staff has had strong contact with Groves in the past three weeks. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander got back in contact with Groves the same day that the four-star recruit tweeted that he would be backing off his Wolverines’ pledge.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}