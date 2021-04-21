Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson class of 2022 athlete Taylor Groves received offers from Michigan and Notre Dame on Jan. 27. Nine days later, he announced his commitment to the Wolverines.

On March 29, though, Groves opened back up his recruitment.

“The biggest thing for me is to be able to get on campus in the next month or two and being able to see coaches face to face because we haven’t been able to for a while,” Groves told Rivals’ Josh Helmholdt. “That played a big part in me decommitting from Michigan. I just felt that I had rushed that process, and I just want to start over and do it all again.”