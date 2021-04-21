Update On Notre Dame’s Pursuit Of Former Michigan Commit Taylor Groves
Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson class of 2022 athlete Taylor Groves received offers from Michigan and Notre Dame on Jan. 27. Nine days later, he announced his commitment to the Wolverines.
On March 29, though, Groves opened back up his recruitment.
“The biggest thing for me is to be able to get on campus in the next month or two and being able to see coaches face to face because we haven’t been able to for a while,” Groves told Rivals’ Josh Helmholdt. “That played a big part in me decommitting from Michigan. I just felt that I had rushed that process, and I just want to start over and do it all again.”
Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander got back in contact with Groves the same day that the four-star recruit tweeted that he would be backing off his Wolverines’ pledge.
