Belleville (Mich.) High class of 2022 defensive back Myles Rowser made sure it was clear in his tweet on Monday that his recruitment was still “100 percent open,” but he did let the country know who his favorite schools at this point in time are.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State made the cut for Rowser, who Rivals ranks as the No. 2 player in Michigan, and the No. 7 safety and No. 82 overall prospect nationally.