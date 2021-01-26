Update On Notre Dame And Rivals100 DB Myles Rowser
Belleville (Mich.) High class of 2022 defensive back Myles Rowser made sure it was clear in his tweet on Monday that his recruitment was still “100 percent open,” but he did let the country know who his favorite schools at this point in time are.
Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State made the cut for Rowser, who Rivals ranks as the No. 2 player in Michigan, and the No. 7 safety and No. 82 overall prospect nationally.
Rowser earned an offer from Notre Dame Aug. 10 during a phone call with former safeties coach Terry Joseph, who has since left the Irish staff for the same position at Texas earlier this month.
