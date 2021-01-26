 Update On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football And Rivals100 Defensive Back Myles Rowser
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-26 08:10:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Update On Notre Dame And Rivals100 DB Myles Rowser

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Belleville (Mich.) High class of 2022 defensive back Myles Rowser made sure it was clear in his tweet on Monday that his recruitment was still “100 percent open,” but he did let the country know who his favorite schools at this point in time are.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State made the cut for Rowser, who Rivals ranks as the No. 2 player in Michigan, and the No. 7 safety and No. 82 overall prospect nationally.

Get a two months FREE using promo code Irish60

Belleville (Mich.) High class of 2022 defensive back Myles Rowser
Rowser announced his top eight schools on Monday evening. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Rowser earned an offer from Notre Dame Aug. 10 during a phone call with former safeties coach Terry Joseph, who has since left the Irish staff for the same position at Texas earlier this month.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}