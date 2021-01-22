 Upcoming Recruiting Calls For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-22 14:49:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Upcoming Recruiting Calls For Notre Dame DC Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been after it on the recruiting trail.
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been after it on the recruiting trail. (GoBearcats.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

We're hearing that Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be in contact with a pair of big Fighting Irish defensive back targets this weekend.

Click Here for the update.

Get a two months FREE using promo code Irish60

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}