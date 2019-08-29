Under The Lights: BGI On The Road, Irish Commits' Game Schedule
The 2019 high school season kicked off last week and several more Notre Dame commits begin action this week. Check out a preview of who the Irish commits are playing, as well as which recruits Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer will be on the road this week to see.
Blue & Gold Illustrated On The Road
12 high school programs converge in Atlanta, Ga. for the Freedom Bowl, a three-day event that includes a top Notre Dame target in the 2021 class.
Pickerington Central (Ohio) is home to wide receiver Lorenzo Styles, an important Irish recruit for the next recruiting cycle. On a Friday, they face Winter Park (Fla.), which has a former Notre Dame 2020 cornerback target on its roster in Ethan Pouncey, who has since committed to Texas.
Winter Park has another talented athlete who I expect to see some time in the secondary in Marcus Clarke, a 2020 Miami (FL) commit.
I have my fingers crossed that Styles will get one-on-one opportunities against both guys (or at least one of them) on several occasions. I've heard such great things about Styles as a player and from what I've seen of him on tape, so being able to see him live should be a treat.
I'll also catch up with him after the game for an interview about where he stands with his recruitment. Make sure to check BlueAndGold.com -- all of the time, really -- but especially on Monday for all of my insider notes and nuggets from my time seeing Styles.
Highlighting Three Notre Dame Commits
1. DE Jordan Botelho, Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis
Botelho's squad, which is already off to a strong 2-0 start to the season, has a monstrous task on Friday. Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman will be in Hawaii for the Aloha Football Classic. Bishop Gorman is always a national powerhouse and won their state title last season, but St. Louis went undefeated last year and won a state ring as well. This should be a great matchup.
2. OL Blake Fisher, Avon (Ind.)
I highlighted Fisher in last week's edition of Under The Lights, and I have him included this week as well, largely in part because his squad is up against another Notre Dame target in Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis athlete Daylan Carnell. Fisher and Avon got the best of Carnell's squad last year, and it should be another contested game on Friday night.
3. WR Xavier Watts, Omaha (Neb.) Burke
Seven Notre Dame commits begin their high school seasons, including Watts, who helped lead his team to a perfect season in 2018. Their opponent on Thursday night is Lincoln Southeast, a local foe that Burke defeated 49-28 last season. Watts should be in for another big season as a senior.
Full Schedule For Notre Dame Commits
OL Tosh Baker, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle (1-0) – @ Mountain Pointe (Ariz.), 8/30
CB Landen Bartleson, Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (1-0) – vs Bullitt Central (Ky.), 8/31
TE Kevin Bauman, Red Bank Catholic (N.J.) – Season starts 9/6 vs Rumson-Fair Haven (N.J.)
DE Jordan Botelho, Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis (2-0) – vs Bishop Gorman (Nev.), 8/30
WR Jay Brunelle, Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. Johns (0-0) – @ Grafton (Mass.), 8/30
OL Michael Carmody, Mars (Penn.) (1-0) – @ Moon Area (Penn.), 8/30
WR Jordan Johnson, St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet (0-0) – @ Hazelwood Central (Mo.), 8/31
DL Aidan Keanaaina, Brighton (Colo.) Mullen (0-0) – @ Far Northeast (Colo.), 8/29
CB Clarence Lewis, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei – Season starts 9/7 vs Brick Township (N.J.)
TE Michael Mayer, Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (1-0) – @ Campbell County (Ky.), 8/30
DL Rylie Mills, Lake Forest (Ill.) (0-0) – vs Antioch (Ill.), 8/30
CB Caleb Offord, Southaven (Miss.) (0-1) – vs Lafayette (Miss.), 8/30
LS Alex Peitsch, Washington (DC) St. John's College High (1-0) – vs Deerfield Beach (Fla.), 8/31
QB Drew Pyne, New Canaan (Ct.) – Season starts 9/13 @ New London (Conn.)
RB Chris Tyree, Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale (0-0) – vs Cosby (Va.), 8/30
WR Xavier Watts, Omaha (Neb.) Burke (0-0) – @ Lincoln Southeast (Neb.), 8/29
2021 Commits
TE Cane Berrong, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (1-0) – @ Stephens County (Ga.), 8/30
QB Tyler Buchner, La Jolla (Calif.) Bishops (1-0) – @ University City (Calif.), 8/30
OL Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (1-0) – vs Norland (Fla.), 8/30
OL Blake Fisher, Avon (Ind.) (1-0) – @ Ben Davis (Ind.), 8/30
DL Gabriel Rubio, St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran (0-0) – vs Hamilton/Warsaw (Ill.), 8/30
----
