The 2019 high school season kicked off last week and several more Notre Dame commits begin action this week. Check out a preview of who the Irish commits are playing, as well as which recruits Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer will be on the road this week to see. Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS aFREE $75 Adidas gift card

We'll be seeing a huge Notre Dame Fighting Irish receiver target on Friday night. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Blue & Gold Illustrated On The Road

12 high school programs converge in Atlanta, Ga. for the Freedom Bowl, a three-day event that includes a top Notre Dame target in the 2021 class. Pickerington Central (Ohio) is home to wide receiver Lorenzo Styles, an important Irish recruit for the next recruiting cycle. On a Friday, they face Winter Park (Fla.), which has a former Notre Dame 2020 cornerback target on its roster in Ethan Pouncey, who has since committed to Texas.

This deal ends on Saturday!

Winter Park has another talented athlete who I expect to see some time in the secondary in Marcus Clarke, a 2020 Miami (FL) commit. I have my fingers crossed that Styles will get one-on-one opportunities against both guys (or at least one of them) on several occasions. I've heard such great things about Styles as a player and from what I've seen of him on tape, so being able to see him live should be a treat. I'll also catch up with him after the game for an interview about where he stands with his recruitment. Make sure to check BlueAndGold.com -- all of the time, really -- but especially on Monday for all of my insider notes and nuggets from my time seeing Styles.

Highlighting Three Notre Dame Commits

1. DE Jordan Botelho, Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis Botelho's squad, which is already off to a strong 2-0 start to the season, has a monstrous task on Friday. Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman will be in Hawaii for the Aloha Football Classic. Bishop Gorman is always a national powerhouse and won their state title last season, but St. Louis went undefeated last year and won a state ring as well. This should be a great matchup.

2. OL Blake Fisher, Avon (Ind.) I highlighted Fisher in last week's edition of Under The Lights, and I have him included this week as well, largely in part because his squad is up against another Notre Dame target in Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis athlete Daylan Carnell. Fisher and Avon got the best of Carnell's squad last year, and it should be another contested game on Friday night.

3. WR Xavier Watts, Omaha (Neb.) Burke Seven Notre Dame commits begin their high school seasons, including Watts, who helped lead his team to a perfect season in 2018. Their opponent on Thursday night is Lincoln Southeast, a local foe that Burke defeated 49-28 last season. Watts should be in for another big season as a senior.

Full Schedule For Notre Dame Commits