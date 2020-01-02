On being an Under Armour All-American

"It's been really cool. It's what I expected, but it's surreal that I'm out here. There's all of these great athletes and you get a lot of gear. I'm really happy to be out here."

On meeting fellow Notre Dame signees Drew Pyne and Chris Tyree

"I met Chris on my official visit actually. We went to a meeting together. So I kind of met Chris before and I met with Drew here. He's a cool guy. They're both great dudes. They're humble and down to earth and I really respect them."

On the attention to detail of long snapping

"It's like anything else. If you do it enough, you get good at it. It really becomes an art the better you get. There are very small things, like if you have too much weight on the ball or too much weight back, that can throw things off. You have be a perfectionist to be a specialist. It's the same with being a kicker and punter."