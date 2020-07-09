Tyler Buchner, Irish Targets Listed In Preseason California All-State Team
Earlier this week, MaxPreps released its Preseason California All-State high school football team, and Notre Dame pledge Tyler Buchner was listed as one of two quarterbacks on the first-team offense, joining USC pledge Miller Moss at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei.
Buchner starred at La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School last season and accounted for just over 6,000 total yards and 81 touchdowns.
“He transferred to Helix [in La Mesa (Calif.)] for his senior season and will have the Highlanders in serious contention to win first state title since 2011,” MaxPrep’s Zack Poff wrote.
Rivals ranks Buchner as the nation’s No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 46 overall prospect in the country. There are two other Helix players with Rivals rankings — wide receiver Clay Petry, who also transferred to Helix from The Bishop’s School and four-star offensive lineman Josh Simmons, a former Oregon commit.
Simmons is listed on the second-team offense.
Buchner will be coached by Robbie Owens, who has posted a 42-12 record during his time as Helix’s head coach. He led the Highlanders to a CIF San Diego Open Sectional championship victory in 2017. Helix finished 11-2 last season.
There are a few Notre Dame targets on MaxPreps’ list as well. Los Angeles Loyola’s Ceyair Wright is a listed on the first-team defense, and Poff describes him as “one of the most polished defensive backs in the country.” Wright is a big Notre Dame target in the 2021 cycle.
Servite (Calif.) Anaheim wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is listed as a second-team offensive player. The Irish offered the four-star class of 2022 prospect earlier this year. Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive back Kamari Ramsay is another 2022 Irish target listed as a second-team performer.
Listed by Rivals as a running back, Notre Dame is recruiting Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail’s Prophet Brown as a cornerback. Brown is a second-team all-purpose player on MaxPreps’ list.
