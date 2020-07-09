Earlier this week, MaxPreps released its Preseason California All-State high school football team, and Notre Dame pledge Tyler Buchner was listed as one of two quarterbacks on the first-team offense, joining USC pledge Miller Moss at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Buchner starred at La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School last season and accounted for just over 6,000 total yards and 81 touchdowns. “He transferred to Helix [in La Mesa (Calif.)] for his senior season and will have the Highlanders in serious contention to win first state title since 2011,” MaxPrep’s Zack Poff wrote.

Buchner, who has been committed to Notre Dame since March 2019, was named first team all-state by MaxPreps. (Megan Quiggle)

Rivals ranks Buchner as the nation’s No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 46 overall prospect in the country. There are two other Helix players with Rivals rankings — wide receiver Clay Petry, who also transferred to Helix from The Bishop’s School and four-star offensive lineman Josh Simmons, a former Oregon commit. Simmons is listed on the second-team offense. Buchner will be coached by Robbie Owens, who has posted a 42-12 record during his time as Helix’s head coach. He led the Highlanders to a CIF San Diego Open Sectional championship victory in 2017. Helix finished 11-2 last season.