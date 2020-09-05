Two Locks, One Pressing Question: A Look At Notre Dame's Linebackers
August camp normally ushers in an excess of practice viewing windows, video and frequent availability of Brian Kelly and players. Yet this month has featured closed practices and only a couple Zoom press conferences from Kelly as Notre Dame prepares to play a season that isn’t guaranteed to go its full length.
We can’t see who is taking all the first-team reps, or who might be out with an injury or a COVID-19-related absence. The Sept. 12 season-opener will be a lot more revealing than a normal first game.
There are curiosities at each position, battles to be settled and goals to accomplish that are worth talking about now, though. Here’s our best attempt to sort through them. Up next: A look at Notre Dame’s linebackers.
Returning players: Jordan Genmark Heath (Sr.), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (R-Jr.), Drew White (R-Jr.), Shayne Simon (Jr.), Paul Moala (Jr.), Bo Bauer (Jr.), Jack Lamb (R-So.), Jack Kiser (R-Fr.), Marist Liufau (R-Fr.), JD Bertrand (R-Fr.), Osita Ekwonu (R-Fr.)
Departed players: Asmar Bilal, Jonathan Jones (grad transfer)
Incoming players: None
Offseason developments: Two stalwarts returned in Owusu-Koramoah and White, the team’s co-leading tacklers. The former has the makings of Notre Dame’s highest-drafted player next spring. Bilal, the starting buck linebacker last year, signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent. Jones was a deep reserve and took a grad transfer to Toledo. Ekwonu is cross-training at running back this season.
In Short
Linebacker is two-thirds locked down with star players and one-third a massive question mark at arguably the defense’s most important spot, buck. Notre Dame replaced a star at buck just a year ago, when up-and-down Bilal (79 tackles, 10.0 for loss in 2019) was a pleasant surprise heir to Drue Tranquill after moving from rover.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news