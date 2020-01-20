After a 37-20 victory of the Green Bay Packers, right tackle Mike McGlinchey and defensive tackle Sheldon Day of the San Fransisco 49ers are going to Super Bowl LIV, both of which played at Notre Dame under current head coach Brian Kelly. Former Fighting Irish tight end Alizé Mack is also contributing to a super bowl team as a member of the practice squad for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, who is going to the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers. (Josie Lepe/Associated Press)

McGlinchey played at Notre Dame from 2013-17, becoming a full-time starter in 2015 at right tackle before moving to the left side for 2016 and 2017 and was named a captain in both of his final seasons. After a stellar senior season, he was named a first-team All-American by several outlets. He was taken by the San Francisco 49ers with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In two NFL seasons, McGlinchey has started 28 regular-season games and in two playoff victories — all at right tackle. After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in the middle of the 2019 season, he missed four games of the regular season but seemed to come back even stronger and will start in the Super Bowl.