SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It was a chance to reverse fortunes, or at least start to, and take a desperately needed long step on a potholed road back to relevance.

It was there waiting for Notre Dame’s men’s basketball team to grab with 12 minutes to go against the country’s 14th-ranked team.

Less than four minutes later on Friday afternoon, opportunity left Purcell Pavilion, erased by the Miami Hurricanes’ late 9-0 run.

The 13-1 (4-0 ACC) ‘Canes flew out of town with a 76-65 victory, saddling the Irish (8-6 overall) with a 0-3 ACC mark.

“We got punched, we battled, we got punched, we battled,” said Irish coach Mike Brey of bouncing back from nine- and 12-point deficits at two junctures of the game. “And then we really got punched …”

And there was no final answer.

The Irish needed to play well above their previous heads to keep up with a Miami team ranked in the top 50 in field-goal percentage (48.1) and with few glaring weaknesses.

The fact that the Irish hung on as long as they did, and actually led by a point, 34-33, at half, could be labeled a surprise, considering the mess they made with several possessions.

They had 11 turnovers by halftime — two over their per-game average — and a season-high 17 by the time it was over.

Explaining it away isn’t easy for Brey, whose teams through the years have protected the ball well, and it’s especially so considering four of the starters and a key sixth man are grad students with mountains of experience.

“Give Miami some credit, they're really quick,” Brey said. “I think what happens to us when athletes pressure us, we tend to put it on the floor (dribble) a little quick, a little early. We get a little antsy, and you know then we go in there (the lane) and there's a lot of traffic …”

Point guard Trey Wertz led the Irish with 15 points (3-for-5 on 3s) but had five of the club’s turnovers. Brey believes too much of the offense is on his shoulders and figures Marcus Hammond (12 points) will be paired with him on the floor more moving forward.

Dane Goodwin added 14 points on a strong performance inside, but had four turnovers.



