Every recruiting cycle, there are high-end four-star prospects who end up being first-round NFL Draft picks. Simply put, sometimes there are four-stars who should have been moved to five. Here is a look at 10 of those candidates in the 2024 class as Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney offers his list in this week’s Tuesdays With Gorney.

The Notre Dame commit was not spectacular at Elite 11 but that’s not to say he was bad at all. He was consistent, solid through every rep and every station and showed that nothing could shake him. At times, Carr reminded me of Jared Goff at the same event where Goff didn’t blow anybody away but just put solid throw after solid throw together. And we all know he ended up as the No. 1 overall pick.

Air Noland (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Noland has been one of the best, most consistent quarterbacks of this offseason and the Ohio State commit has made a fantastic argument for a five-star ranking. He is a lefty and there haven’t been many elite ones over the years but the Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes prospect is so smooth, so accurate and really carries himself with this understated confidence that makes me think he’s one of the best three QBs in this class. Plus, at Ohio State, he will be throwing to superstar receivers every game.

DJ Lagway (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

With elite size and a big-time arm along with the ability to move around in the pocket and gain yards with his leg, Lagway definitely will draw comparisons to Cam Newton although I don’t think he’s at the same level of playmaker. Still, the Florida commit is a very special prospect who could thrive in coach Billy Napier’s system if some top receivers can be put around him. Lagway does have a funky throwing motion that might concern some NFL decision-makers but he also has elite qualities.

Nathaniel Frazier

First-round running backs are becoming less common because of durability issues and other reasons but Frazier is emerging as one of the best in the class – and the one who can also catch the ball out of the backfield the best. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout splits time with 2025 star Jordon Davison and Frazier doesn’t catch the ball much because of his team’s offense. But he has all those capabilities and he is poised for a huge senior season as Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and others chase him.

Gatlin Bair (Rivals.com)

On the track, Bair has beaten former five-star Nyckoles Harbor and California’s fastest man, Rodrick Pleasant, in races. That translates to him having elite numbers at the NFL Combine which are a huge consideration when it comes to draft positioning. On the field, Bair had more than 1,000 receiving yards last season and while it was against Idaho competition, everyone knew the ball was coming his way and nobody could stop him. A decision is coming within weeks as Nebraska, Michigan, TCU, Oregon and BYU make up his top five.

Eddy Pierre-Louis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Tampa (Fla.) Catholic high four-star offensive lineman has two things NFL execs love: athleticism and power. Last summer at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge, Pierre-Louis put up as many reps on the bench press that would have placed him among the top six offensive linemen at the combine. He also runs track and looks good doing it. Plus, Pierre-Louis has position versatility and doesn’t mind mixing it up against defensive linemen. Florida, UCF, Oklahoma and others are involved.

Elijah Rushing (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Edge rushers are such a premium position in the NFL and there might not be a defensive end in the 2024 class with more length than Rushing, who committed to Arizona this summer and is the second-highest prospect ever to pledge to the Wildcats behind only five-star WR Tetairoa McMillan. Rushing bends off the edge incredibly well, he has the longest arms and over the next three or four years could emerge as an elite pass rusher in the Pac-12.

Demarcus Riddick (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Over the last few months, all the attention on Riddick was about his recruitment and rightfully so because in days the high four-star will either stick with his Georgia commitment or flip to Alabama or Auburn. That is drawing a lot of eyes his way but Riddick is also elite on the field as the 6-foot-3 receiver can come down and knock people around in the box or cover in space. Maybe more than any linebacker in this class, Riddick has that length and power mix that’s so special at the highest levels of college football and the NFL.

Ellis Robinson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There has been a back-and-forth battle for the top cornerback spot in the 2024 class between Robinson and Charles Lester from Venice, Fla., but after some performances this summer – including at the OT7 Nationals – the Georgia commit holds the edge. Big, physical corners who can move so fluidly are rare and corners always go in the first round of the draft. There are no five-star cornerbacks yet in the 2024 class but Robinson would have the best chance.

Terry Bussey (Rivals.com)