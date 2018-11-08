Nobody wants to be defined by one's inevitable lower moments in life, so it becomes a matter of pride to rebound from them.



It literally and figuratively became that for Troy Pride Jr. last Saturday night during a 31-21 victory at Northwestern.

Against a Wildcats team that was averaging 280 yards passing per game, Pride did not allow a single completion on his side of the field despite getting targeted early. Possibly, the Northwestern coaching staff smelled blood with Pride, but the offense was limited to 141 yards through the air and only 249 yards total.

A week earlier against Navy, Pride did not have his finest hour in the second half. With the Irish comfortably ahead 27-0 at halftime, his lack of effort or poor angles on several tackles, including on the first play of the second half that went for 58 yards, was conspicuous. An ankle sprain at Virginia Tech on Oct. 6 sidelined him against Pitt, and even after the bye week on Oct. 20, he didn’t feel fully comfortable. He played 27 snaps against Navy (while the rest of the secondary starters played at least 60), and was replaced by Nick Coleman and Donte Vaughn.

“I wouldn’t say it was still bothering me,” said Pride of how he felt physically against Navy. “I tried to get it out of my head, but there were times I didn’t feel comfortable and I knew that. I was trying to play through it, but I just got into a position where I didn’t execute as well as I could have.”

Possibly, an early injury in the same game to captain Drue Tranquill and a 27-0 advantage put Pride in a warier instead of warrior mode, but he recognized how such circumstances still shouldn’t dictate his approach.

“I felt like I really embarrassed myself and the team,” he said. “With that I just wanted to rectify the situation and make sure that I was in a good position to play well.”

Mission achieved against Northwestern as he and All-America candidate/classmate Julian Love excelled in coverage, with Pride breaking up two passes to give him nine for the year. He also has recorded two interceptions and is 7th in tackles with 33. During the week of preparation for the game, head coach Brian Kelly was encouraged by how well Pride responded to "hard coaching."

“My point to Troy was, ‘We’re closing in on November. If you don’t have 100 percent, which you probably don’t, you’ve got to give me 100 percent of 90,’” Kelly said. “…I was hard on him, and I think he responded in the right way.”

Pride not only owned it but looked forward to the film session.

“It’s a learning experience,” he said. “I love to learn from the mistakes I have. Learning from that has helped me to grow, helped me to be a better player later on … I was ready to see, I was ready to get critiqued, I was ready to get talked about.

“Coach Kelly likes to challenge the players with the standard that we set. I wasn’t meeting that standard, so he wanted to bring it out of me. I knew I had it in me, so the fact of the matter is the hard coaching just ups my level, ups my intensity, ups everything. I was just ready to get it done.”

That Northwestern went after Pride early was hardly a surprise to him, especially playing opposite to Love.

“I anticipate that every week,” Pride said. “I knew that regardless what happened, I just wanted to do well for my brothers and do my job.”

A multiple state champion sprinter in South Carolina, Pride’s competitive nature showed when he joined the Notre Dame track team the past two winters and qualified for sprint championships in the ACC despite not working at the craft 12 months out of the year like his rivals. What was more important to Pride was pushing himself to keep a competitive edge, which is why his performance against Navy was so uncharacteristic.

“You’ve got to have an edge because you go out there soft, you’re going to be exploited,” Pride said. “[Northwestern] wasn’t an extra motivation. I was never down. It was just another opponent, another opportunity. You have to seize it when you have that opportunity."

Much discussion this week is about how Florida State players will handle the projected freezing temperatures on Saturday night, but Pride said it’s something he has acclimated to from South Carolina because of who he is.

“If you put the ball in the parking lot, let’s go play,” he said. “Fact of the matter is, cold, warm, hot, sleet, snow, let’s get [after] it.”

Roommates Pride and Love were thrust into immediate playing time as freshmen during the 4-8 meltdown in 2016, but Pride now views that experience the same way he does the Navy game.

“Sometimes we’ll watch film from our freshman years, it’s just interesting to see how well we’ve grown and how well we’ve adapted to our circumstances,” Pride said. “…There are different levels in life. I just know I could continue this process, get better with my feet, get better with my hands, get better with my eyes, get better in coverage, get better in man … just a hunger to get better.”

That's a process that never ends, on or off the field.