Eleven Notre Dame players have put their names in the transfer portal since the 2020 season ended, though safety Houston Griffith’s return to the program means only 10 will leave the team. With the exception of cornerback Isaiah Rutherford, wide receiver Jordan Johnson and receiver/running back Kendall Abdur-Rahman, every departing player is on track to leave with his degree and will be a graduate transfer. The most recent player to exit is offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, who announced his move on May 6. Here’s a look at each of the 11 and their new destinations, if they have chosen them. This will be updated throughout the offseason.

OL Dillan Gibbons (May 6, 2021)

Dillan Gibbons was competing to start on the offensive line this year. (Blue & Gold)

Gibbons played in 28 games for Notre Dame from 2017-20. He appeared in 10 games last year, including a start at left guard against Syracuse Dec. 5. He also played a few series at left guard earlier in the year against Florida State. In each of the last two years, he was a fixture on punt teams and the field goal unit. This spring, Gibbons worked mainly as the No. 2 center behind Zeke Correll. He opened the spring taking first-team reps at left guard, but did not appear there in the subsequent practice videos Notre Dame provided or in the May 1 spring game. The 6-4, 309-pound Gibbons was Notre Dame’s first commitment of the 2017 class. A three-star recruit out of Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic, Gibbons committed to the Irish on April 4, 2015. Then-offensive line coach Harry Hiestand had offered him just three days prior. Gibbons, a fifth-year senior, will be a graduate transfer and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Transfer destination: None yet

WR Jordan Johnson (May 3, 2021)

Former five-star recruit Jordan Johnson played just 26 snaps as a freshman in 2020. (Notre Dame Athletics)

The highest-ranked player in Notre Dame's 2020 class was much-discussed but rarely used in his one season. He played in two games, totaling 26 snaps, and didn't record a catch. Johnson worked mostly with the second-team offense in spring practice. In the spring game, he was a starter for the Blue team and was targeted once, with no catches. Whenever head coach Brian Kelly discussed the receiver room, he brought up the senior class as the keys to its 2021 success. That was a signal a Johnson breakout or ascent into the starting lineup may not be in store for 2021. Two days after the spring game, Johnson announced he would seek a transfer. Transfer destination: None yet

WR/RB Kendall Abdur-Rahman (April 2, 2021)

Kendall Abdur-Rahman played in one game in his two seasons at Notre Dame. (Twittter@kendall4heisman)

The 6-0, 190-pound Abdur-Rahman played in one game over his two seasons at Notre Dame, a 52-0 win over South Florida in 2020 when he appeared in mop-up duty and did not record any stats. He took a redshirt in 2019 and moved to running back from receiver in 2020 fall camp, but his game snaps came at receiver. He was listed as a receiver on the 2021 spring roster. Abdur-Rahman came to Notre Dame as a three-star recruit in the 2019 class. A high school dual-threat quarterback and two-time All-State selection, Abdur-Rahman ran for 1,135 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior at Edwardsville (Ill.) High in 2018. Transfer destination: Western Kentucky

WR Micah Jones (Feb. 8, 2021)

Micah Jones did not catch a pass in three years at Notre Dame. (Angela Driskell)

The 6-4, 219-pound Jones did not catch a pass in three seasons with the Irish. He appeared in the Dec. 5, 2020 Senior Day win over Syracuse and saw action in four games in 2019. He redshirted the 2018 season as a freshman. Jones was a four-star recruit and the No. 192 overall player in the 2018 class out of Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Charter High School. Rivals ranked him as the No. 2 player in Illinois in his class. He will be a graduate transfer with three years of eligibility left. Transfer destination: Illinois State

DE Ovie Oghoufo (Jan. 5, 2021)

Defensive end Ovie Oghoufo played 149 snaps over 11 games as a junior with the Fighting Irish in 2020. (Mike Miller)

The junior from Farmington Hills, Mich. played in 11 games in 2020 as the third vyper defensive end. In 149 snaps, he had 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes broken up. Sophomore Isaiah Foskey had leaped him in the snap hierarchy at vyper, but a path to backup duties existed for him in 2021. Oghoufo was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class and ranked as the nation’s No. 40 outside linebacker. He moved to defensive end after arriving at Notre Dame. Transfer destination: Texas

LB Jack Lamb (Jan. 5, 2021)

Jack Lamb, a former top-100 recruit, played 214 special teams snaps for the Fighting Irish in 2020. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

A former top-100 recruit, Lamb played 214 special-teams snaps in 2020, the most of any Notre Dame player. He saw action on kick returns, kick coverage, punt returns and punt coverage, making seven special-teams tackles. In 2019, he was the primary linebacker in the dime package, but suffered a season-ending hip injury that November. Lamb spent 2020 operating fourth on the buck linebacker depth chart. The Temecula, Calif., native was the nation’s No. 77 recruit in the 2018 class. Transfer destination: Colorado

S Houston Griffith (Jan. 4, 2021)

Houston Griffith entered his name into the transfer portal Jan. 4, but opted to return to Notre Dame nearly three weeks later. (BGI)

Griffith made 14 tackles in 12 games this season as a backup to Shaun Crawford and a sub-package player. Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, though, recruited Griffith to stay upon his Jan. 8 hiring. He succeeded when Griffith withdrew his name from the portal two weeks later. The No. 43 overall recruit in 2018, Griffith is expected to compete for the starting safety spot Crawford's departure opened. Transfer destination: Returned to Notre Dame

CB Isaiah Rutherford (Jan. 3, 2021)

Isaiah Rutherford played in only three games over two years with the Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)

Rutherford departs Notre Dame after playing in three games over two years. All three appearances were on special teams or in mop-up duty in 2020. Rutherford was behind 2019 classmate Cam Hart and freshman Clarence Lewis on the 2020 cornerback depth chart. He was the nation’s No. 110 recruit in 2019 and is from Sacramento, Calif. Transfer destination: Arizona

RB/WR Jafar Armstrong (Jan. 2, 2021)

Jafar Armstrong, who played running back and wide receiver for the Irish from 2018-20, is headed to Illinois. (Andris Visockis)

Armstrong had 807 scrimmage yards from 2018-20 as a running back and receiver for Notre Dame. He signed as a receiver, but moved to running back before the 2018 season. When healthy in 2018, he was a solid complementary option, with 383 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and 14 catches. Injuries derailed Armstrong’s chance at lead back duties in 2019 and he was not a factor in the 2020 backfield rotation after the first two games. He moved back to receiver midseason. Armstrong, a Lee’s Summit, Mo., native, was a three-star recruit in the 2017 class and a one-time Missouri commitment. Transfer destination: Illinois

C Colin Grunhard (Jan. 2, 2021)

Colin Grunhard, who began his Notre Dame career as a walk-on, is transferring to Kansas.

The son of former Notre Dame lineman Tim Grunhard began his career as a walk-on, earned a scholarship and worked his way up to No. 3 on the center depth chart. He played 12 snaps on offense in 2020. Originally from Mission, Kan., Grunhard will finish his career closer to home. Transfer destination: Kansas

RB Jahmir Smith (Jan. 2, 2021)

Running back Jahmir Smith had five carries for 15 yards in Notre Dame’s season-opening win over Duke, but did not appear in a game after that. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)