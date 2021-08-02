Transfer Portal Becoming Increasingly Kind — And Necessary — To Notre Dame

Editor's note: This story ran in the 2021 Blue & Gold Illustrated football preview magazine. Order it here.

Notre Dame’s 2012 national runner-up team had zero starters who transferred in from another school. Its 2018 College Football Playoff outfit had one. Last year’s CFP semifinalist team started two transfers.

The 2021 Fighting Irish may have two starters from the transfer ranks — and if so, one of them would be the quarterback.

Sense a pattern? Notre Dame has stepped its feet further into college athletics’ unprecedented frenzy of player movement. With increasing frequency, college football teams are turning to the NCAA’s three-year-old transfer portal and using the newly amended transfer rules to fill out their rosters.