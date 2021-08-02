Transfer Portal Becoming Increasingly Kind — And Necessary — To Notre Dame
Editor's note: This story ran in the 2021 Blue & Gold Illustrated football preview magazine. Order it here.
Notre Dame’s 2012 national runner-up team had zero starters who transferred in from another school. Its 2018 College Football Playoff outfit had one. Last year’s CFP semifinalist team started two transfers.
The 2021 Fighting Irish may have two starters from the transfer ranks — and if so, one of them would be the quarterback.
Sense a pattern? Notre Dame has stepped its feet further into college athletics’ unprecedented frenzy of player movement. With increasing frequency, college football teams are turning to the NCAA’s three-year-old transfer portal and using the newly amended transfer rules to fill out their rosters.
Many of those additions are made to plug holes and fix depth issues created by transfer exits or early entrants to the NFL Draft. Others are about adding impact players with proven college production. Relative to the rest of the sport, Notre Dame’s portal plucking remains limited, and head coach Brian Kelly sees it remaining that way.
At the same time, though, the Irish are more willing than ever to fill needs with college-to-college player transfers. They have quickly built a functional transfer recruiting operation that has secured commitments from six transfers since the end of the 2019 season. They enrolled just six transfers in the prior seven years. Kelly’s program is laying groundwork that suggests the transfer inflow will be closer to steady than sporadic.
“We have one person who is evaluating the person’s academics and one person who is evaluating the talent,” Kelly said. “If they marry those two with a particular need, we’ll move forward.”
