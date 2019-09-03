Notre Dame Head Football Coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media today via his weekly teleconference. He touched on the linebacker rotation, young players stepping up and more. Kelly also provided injury updates on running back Jafar Armstrong, tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Michael Young. Below is a transcript from that conversation.

On the play of younger and less-experienced players... Kelly: "I think from watching film, I don't have all the grades from the coaches yet, but there were significant contributors in a positive way in a win against a team that played very well against us with a lot of energy. So from that perspective, when you go into a game where you have first-time performers and the kind of environment that it was, I think obviously there were some first-time jitters for some of them. But they settled in nicely into the game and it's pretty apparent that they have the ability to impact this team and make it a better team as they continue to grow and get better."

On potential injuries to running back Jafar Armstrong and wide receiver Chase Claypool... Kelly: "No, just Jafar [Armstrong] — soft tissue injury. He's getting an MRI today. We'll know a little bit more about his situation, but it was the growing area. He felt some discomfort in the groin, ab area, so we want to make sure. He's had a sports hernia injury that was repaired in high school. So we feel good that there's no structural damage, but we need to obviously to examine it further. So he's getting an MRI today and we'll have some more information as we move through the week. "Just answering your question, Chase [Claypool] landed on his shoulder on a tackle out of bounds. Our doctors wanted to take a look at him, but we came out of the game with no other injuries." On learning more about a team from a week-one road game, as opposed to a game played a home... Kelly: "Yeah, and obviously, when you play a team that is well-coached and has some athletes and plays emotionally charged, like they did, you learn a lot more. It's a Power Five Team in the ACC at home on the road. Those are all things to consider when you're evaluating your football team. It's not against an FCS opponent or a non-Power Five team at home. "So yeah, all of those go into the evaluation of your football team and where it is and where it needs to go. Certainly we need to improve. But the platform from which we look at the improvement is judged upon going on the road against the Power Five opponent that is clearly playing at a higher level with some really good athletes. So we take that into consideration. Absolutely." On being idle in week two of the season... Kelly: "Yeah, I would say that it's a little bit different than... Sometimes we talk in terms of, 'hey, the bye week is coming at the right time. We need some time to get our guys healthy and get a breather.' I don't think that's the case here. This is much more about continuing to develop our football team in terms of its preparation, and so it's different in that respect. "Certainly it would be very difficult to put these kids in a position to come back and play on Saturdays. So we'll take advantage of the week in terms of looking at the things that we've got to get better at and get better at as a football team. So we'll practice and put our guys in a position where they can look to improve next week against New Mexico." On if the linebacker rotation is a work in progress or if it is somewhat set going forward... Kelly: "I think it's a little bit of both. I don't think you saw Jack Lamb on first down. You saw him on third down. You didn't see Drew White on third down. You saw him on first and second down. But Genmark Heath played in rotation, Simon played in rotation. So it's a little bit of both of those things where there's clearly still competition, but there are also specific skill sets that we think that these guys have that we want to take advantage of. "There's clearly for us some work out there now that we've been able to evaluate from this game that that allows us to move forward now with a little bit more of a plan than we had maybe before coming into this game."