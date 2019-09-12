Brian Kelly took part in his weekly radio show today with host Jack Nolan. During the hour-long broadcast, Kelly discussed the new indoor practice facility, New Mexico head coach Bob Davie, some of his favorite memories at Notre Dame and more. The transcript includes the radio show's introduction and several of Kelly's answers to audience questions.

Segment One between Director of Media Productions Jack Nolan and Brian Kelly.

Jack Nolan: "Welcome everybody to the first edition of the Brian Kelly show for the 2019 season. I am jack Nolan, joined as always by the head coach of the Fighting Irish, Brian Kelly, coming to you for the first time this evening from the beautiful new Irish indoor Athletic Center — the new indoor home of Notre Dame football. What a terrific building. Talk about how much this adds to your program." Brian Kelly: "Well, it's a training facility and certainly, like anything else, you need the best analogy I can use on a college campus is a laboratory, where you have hands-on training. This is where you do it. So, our guys need the opportunity to train all year. And this gives them, certainly, a great venue to do that. It's not just about the football end of things. It's about the conditioning elements, certainly in January, February. Loftus was a facility that really was being overrun. [There were] many sports teams, scheduling became difficult and made it very difficult for us to be able to use the facility at the times that really fit a very demanding schedule for our football team. "With with one facility for all the sports teams that we had, it was incumbent that we got this facility put together and we're able to do that on the backs of some very, very generous people. And now that football season's upon us, it comes really in handy for us in terms of weather as well. We were in the stadium today. We got some threatening weather, and I think we're able to transition back into the facility here from the stadium in eight minutes, and not really have a disruption in our practice. So really, a big piece of our program." Nolan: "Now folks watching at home can see behind us the LaBar Practice Fields are right next door. You have large garage door like entrances, so you can transition back and forth very quickly. In fact, you did that once during the month of August, when it just got so hot outside you want to get the guys out of the sun, and it took you one minute to come in." Kelly: "Yeah, actually we start every practice in here. You know our stretching and all of our flexibility, where we begin our practice, we start here just to keep the sun off of them during that 15-minute period of time. If we can keep them cooler during that period of time, it really helps them in the length of the practice and then we had back outside. "Yesterday, for example, we finished our two-minute drill inside here because we wanted some crowd noise, and when you're in a self-contained facility like this, we can really create that kind of environment. So we finished our two-minute drill doors here, our last period, and it's pretty loud in here, and then you add the jumbotron. The great thing about the jumbotron is we have the ability to rewind each play, so the guys that are standing on the sideline can see the last play and kind of obviously see things that are happening and it's a really good teaching tool as well."

Nolan: "One of the most interesting things from pre-season practice that I saw as you were scrimmaging with officials in here, and they flagged you for illegal formation and you were able to point them to the monitor to replay the play and show them that, in fact, it was an legal formation. Wouldn't it be great to be able to do that in stadium?"

Kelly: "Well, it's preseason for them, as well. So they were there they were learning, you know about a couple of formations. It was an unbalanced formation and it worked out pretty good. It was an ACC crew and they appreciated the fact that — they were going through a couple of training sessions as well. But yeah, exactly, you know, and that will really be helpful in spring, where you know you're running plays and you know when the second group goes out there. "You know your first group can come back and you can redo all the first-team reps, while the second teams out there and they can watch all the reps that they took up on the jumbotron. It really allows that to kind of settle in terms of you know what the assignments that maybe they need to clean up. So it's a good teaching tool as well." Nolan: Now obviously you want to have the best possible facilities. You want to give the players the best possible experience, but there is a legislative need for this building as well. The NCAA recently put on restrictions as to when you can practice, how early you can get teams up, when they can practice. Basically, as you pointed out, Loftus Center was a good facility but everybody was using it. Everybody on campus benefits from this facility, because now there's just more practice space available, not just for football, but for a lot of sports. Kelly: "Yeah, when you get football out of there. It takes care of a lot of headaches, because we were obviously taking a big chunk of that time in the morning, so now you've got other sports teams that can use a chunk of that time in Loftus, and it takes away some of the cramming of trying to get schedules in there later in the afternoon. The biggest issue that we had was that we couldn't get both of our lifting and running done it two different times. We have to get it all done in the morning, which put us up early in the morning. "Now, we can get a lift done in January in February in the morning, come back in the afternoon after classes and get a run in, in the afternoon, and that will really help our guys in terms of scheduling and sleeping at better hour. They don't have to be up to 5:30 in the morning, so it'll help in the long haul." Nolan: "Some of the stats of this building: 111,400 square-feet of space includes the video board, a camera system to shoot practices in here, and we are coming to you from a 1600-square-foot recruiting lounge and there's also an observation deck, all the way up and down the field, so it really is a great place to take both recruits and guests to practice. It's very easy to watch practice now, without being at all disruptive to what's going on down on the field." Kelly: "Yeah I think they'll be a nice element in terms of even for our players to use it during the season as well and in the offseason where they can come up here, if they work out, we'll transition this into a nutritional area as well where they can get some nutritional drinks and things of that nature. So they can relax here. There'll be some other opportunities where this could be a multi-purpose room. We're doing the show here. We can do some recruiting events. As you said, players could use it as a lounge area where they can be after workouts. "So I think there's a number of different multi-purpose kind of events that can be held in here as well. I think you'll see other things that will pop up here as we become more accustom with the facility and again, I think as we get, I think our feet wet, in terms of protocol and you know how to use the facility, more and more things will start to come together."

Nolan: "One of the issues was lockers which you couldn't punt in there, and there was some difficulty if you really got any air under kickoff in there. The peak of this building is 95-feet high, and I've been watching you since you opened it. You can do anything you want kicking wise. No reasonable punt is going to hit the ceiling. You can only hit it if you're really trying." Kelly: "Yeah, I mean it has to be a bad pot where you kick it out to the side. Right. And so we had our bench control, which is a number of different situations in your special teams script. And we've always had that outside, never have that inside. We're able to have it indoors and we never hit the ceiling here or the roof, and that's a great advantage. Not a lot of facilities that have that ability to be able to have your entire special teams indoors without the roof coming into play. "So we're blessed. It's a great facility. It was designed with that in mind. If we were going to do it, we're going to make sure that special teams was part of that and it's worked out well." Nolan: "I've been in a lot of facilities like this, and last question about the facilities, one of these really stands out to me is there's so many windows. It's so bright here all the time. Was that in fact by design?" Kelly: "Yeah, I think all of the things that you see on the outside marries to the architecture of the university. And then, and certainly, we wanted the glass because of the ability to have a bright, you know, kind of facility. It lends itself to great morale and energy. Loftus got a little dark. So I think that was part of the plant, and certainly, the doors that that open up out to the other practice fields lends itself to that as well. I think all those were in the initial design to keep this as a, you know, an upbeat kind of bright and positive area." Nolan: "So you open with a 35-17 win at Louisville on Labor Day night. A little bit unusual, the second week you get a bye. So you had just about 10 days, not over yet to prepare for your next game against New Mexico. How did you use the extra time?" Kelly: "Well we used it. Sometimes you're thinking about your bye as coming at the right time and you need to kind of regroup and get guys back that are banged up. And certainly, you need the rest but that wasn't the case with this team. We needed to work on ourselves and, in particular, attention to detail as it relates to our own technique, some tactical things and again, I think you know just how mentally we move forward with our own preparation. "So you don't expect bye weeks early in the season like this, but I think with a team that has a lot of veterans and some young players, it kind of re-centered us and refocus on what was most important and that was ourselves. In our own kind of process. "We got maybe a little caught up in wanting to make plays and what the outcome would be, instead of the individual really thinking about attention to detail, and a real good focus on the little things. That would be enough for the outcomes to take care of themselves, so it was a good week, and it came at the right time with this team, at this time, so we took advantage of it." Nolan: "And on Saturday in part to stay in season rhythm, you scrimmaged — a full-contact scrimmage. Tommy Kraemer last night, told the media that he really thought that that helped this team. That it was good to go out and hit again on Saturday." Kelly: "Yeah, I think you look at it one of two ways. You try to think about protecting your football team, but you know my experiences told me that very rarely do we get injuries in contact scrimmages. We get them in, you know, the most incredibly inane, kind of, non-contact situations. So, you know, I don't want to back off from keeping our team sharp and tackling and playing football. "We've actually looked at our non-contact drills and have adjusted those a little bit more so than our contact drills. There was no question in my mind we're going to take guys down to the ground. We're just doing it smart. We don't cut tackle. We don't do some things that you would do in a game to protect our players, but I have actually tweaked the non-contact drills. That sounds kind of crazy, but you know one-on-ones, things like that. We've had two guys go down with broken collarbones in one-on-one drills just falling down. "So you're required to stay up. You can't fall down. No falling down at one-on-one drills." Nolan: "Every year issues we talk about that, football, ages-old theme that the most improvement for a team is made between the first game and the second game. Is that true? Have you found that to be true and B: Were you able to make more because you had extra this week?" Kelly: "I think you improve between one and two if you win the second game. I think that naturally, you're going to see improvement because you've gone all camp against each other and then you get the speed of another opponent, and you're adjusting to it and then you play right away. I don't know, I haven't had a bye after a game before so it'll be interesting to see the carryover of one to two. "I know this, that we tried to maintain as much speed in the way we've you know operated ones-versus-ones during the week the scrimmages that I talked about. But we're, it's still, for me, kind of uncharted territory with a bye after week one going into the New Mexico game." Nolan: "Certainly you talked about a couple of injuries you had. Jafar Armstrong is going to be out for a little while and you talked about Avery Davis. Let's talk about a team-guy. Avery Davis has been switched back and forth and back and he's embraced going back to offense, and in the practices I saw this week, embracing it. He looked pretty good this week." Kelly: "He's got real speed, and it's just one of those things where we didn't have a real role defined for him but now we've got a real defined for him, so it'll be fun to watch him play. He'll be involved in the offense and we have plays that that will definitely get him involved in what we're doing offensively. "So, again, a guy that's worked extremely hard. He's physically gifted, strong in terms of the physical traits. Now we just got to go play. So, this is an opportunity for him. I'd love to see you take advantage of it."

Some of Brian Kelly's responses to questions from the audience: