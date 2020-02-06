TRANSCRIPT: National Signing Day Q&A With Notre Dame's Brian Kelly
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke with Rivals.com's Woody Wommack on National Signing Day. Read the transcript of their Q&A below.
Rivals: Coach, you weren't waiting for any letters today ... How nice was it to know that the hay was in the barn and you had all of the letters in hand, while some of the other coaches were out there waiting?
Kelly: "Yeah it is nice. This is the second year now that we've signed everybody at the "early signing period" which has now become the signing period for us. It's nice because it allowed me in the previous two weeks, obviously prior the dead period, to evaluate for the first time in my 10 years here at Notre Dame ... It allows me to get out to see the '20s and the '21s. We haven't had that luxury.
"We've got 16 states, 18 kids, so generally, in the February signing period, I've had to essentially, for the lack of a better word, babysit if you will, during that period of time. No longer do I have to do that; I can get out in front to the next year's class and begin the evaluation and the relationship building through either a bump or text messaging on that next group. It's obviously starting to pay dividends."
Rivals: You mentioned more time being out on the road ... What was it like getting out to see kids in person in January?
Kelly: "It's allowed for me to have a better sense of the recruiting. You feel a little bit more detached when you don't have this early signing period, at least it has been for me. I can direct it more and be more actively involved in positionally recruiting and don't feel like I'm not as on top of every single recruit and know each one and establish and start to build relationships with each one of them. It's hard to do that when you're not out in front of it. This has been really good for us at Notre Dame."
Rivals: One of the top players in your class is tight end Michael Mayer ... What was it like seeing him grow and develop as a prospect?
Kelly: "One of the things that has really impressed us is his steady improvement as a football player. Sometimes that rawness needs to be defined and honed when you get on campus in the college environment, but it seems that he's been able to improve his football skill and his ability as he's played and got involved in more camps. The more time he's exposed himself to high quality competition, he's really risen to that challenge. We love his competitiveness; we love his make-up in terms of his character and what kind of person he is. He just seemed to fit who we are and what we're looking for in terms of a guy who wants to compete in the classroom and on the football field from the very beginning. We're really pleased with the way he's taken it upon himself to challenge himself to challenge amongst the best players in the country too."
Rivals: "We know he's a special talent on offense. Any chance the defensive coaches are going to fight to get him lined up to rush the passer?
Kelly: "Well, him and obviously Kevin Bauman has that ability as well. You have to evaluate what you have and I'm not afraid to move guys around. If we feel like there's a tight end who can play defensive end or do both, we're not adversed to doing it. But yeah, certainly when you see a guy with that kind of ability, you start to think about what kind of great things he could do for your football program. But we'll hold the defensive coaches at bay right now."
Rivals: Notre Dame has really had a pipeline to Hawaii over the past ten years or so, and this year is no different, bringing in Jordan Botelho ... Tell us about the national brand of Notre Dame and what it means to the prospects in Hawaii.
Kelly: "We've done really well there over the last few years. Alohi Gilman is just graduating from our program. He certainly helped us continue that pipeline of bringing in players from Hawaii. It started obviously with Manti Te'o and has continued to build for us. (Botelho) went to a catholic school that prepares their kids in the manner that makes the transition not very difficult here. Jordan is an exceptional student and a player who really caught our attention, in terms of how he plays the game. He's sudden, physical. Brian Polian has done a very, very good job of building strong relationships out on the island as well. All of those things coming together for us is an area we'll continue to recruit. It's been a really good situation for us because those kids have done well here at Notre Dame."
Rivals: Your first commit was quarterback Drew Pyne ... How important was it to have him out there recruiting for you and being like an extra assistant coach, and what is it about Drew that you guys like so much?
Kelly: "These classes start recruiting for themselves. I think our 2020 class is indicative of that as well in terms of there's a guy or two in that class who sets it in motion and others begin to fall in line based on the personalities that are in that class. Drew was that guy in this class. He certainly was somebody who other people wanted to follow, and when others jumped in, he solidified it.
"This was a young man who was offered a scholarship by Lane Kiffin in the eighth grade. He's had these high expectations on his shoulders since he's been young, and he embraces it. He loves the fact that he's always told he's maybe an inch too short or maybe he's not quite the player that others think he is. He loves that and embraces it. He loves to compete; that's why we think he's a great fit here at Notre Dame."
