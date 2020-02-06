Rivals: Coach, you weren't waiting for any letters today ... How nice was it to know that the hay was in the barn and you had all of the letters in hand, while some of the other coaches were out there waiting?

Kelly: "Yeah it is nice. This is the second year now that we've signed everybody at the "early signing period" which has now become the signing period for us. It's nice because it allowed me in the previous two weeks, obviously prior the dead period, to evaluate for the first time in my 10 years here at Notre Dame ... It allows me to get out to see the '20s and the '21s. We haven't had that luxury.

"We've got 16 states, 18 kids, so generally, in the February signing period, I've had to essentially, for the lack of a better word, babysit if you will, during that period of time. No longer do I have to do that; I can get out in front to the next year's class and begin the evaluation and the relationship building through either a bump or text messaging on that next group. It's obviously starting to pay dividends."

Rivals: You mentioned more time being out on the road ... What was it like getting out to see kids in person in January?

Kelly: "It's allowed for me to have a better sense of the recruiting. You feel a little bit more detached when you don't have this early signing period, at least it has been for me. I can direct it more and be more actively involved in positionally recruiting and don't feel like I'm not as on top of every single recruit and know each one and establish and start to build relationships with each one of them. It's hard to do that when you're not out in front of it. This has been really good for us at Notre Dame."

Rivals: One of the top players in your class is tight end Michael Mayer ... What was it like seeing him grow and develop as a prospect?

Kelly: "One of the things that has really impressed us is his steady improvement as a football player. Sometimes that rawness needs to be defined and honed when you get on campus in the college environment, but it seems that he's been able to improve his football skill and his ability as he's played and got involved in more camps. The more time he's exposed himself to high quality competition, he's really risen to that challenge. We love his competitiveness; we love his make-up in terms of his character and what kind of person he is. He just seemed to fit who we are and what we're looking for in terms of a guy who wants to compete in the classroom and on the football field from the very beginning. We're really pleased with the way he's taken it upon himself to challenge himself to challenge amongst the best players in the country too."