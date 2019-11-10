After a 38-7 over Duke, Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media and touched on injuries to defense end Julian Okwara, linebacker Jack Lamb and receivers Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins; how the team will prepare for Navy, what they did to run the ball so effectively against Duke and more.

On if quarterback Ian Book needed this game to bounce back after previous struggles: Kelly: "I think certainly there was room for him to continue to grow and to continue to play at a higher level. 'Get-well' seems a little bit over the top for me, but I think Ian showed himself and his grit in the game against Virginia Tech and leading our football team back. There were other areas that he wanted to improve in and that was his pocket presence, his decisiveness, obviously delivering the ball on time with accuracy and he certainly did that. “I just think that this is a young man that started slow and is kind of gaining a foothold as our team now goes through the month of November So, get-well game, I don't know that I buy into that, but I think a quarterback that has gained a lot of confidence overtaking the team under his arm against Virginia Tech and now playing very well against Duke." On having Ian Book run the ball more against Duke after asking Brandon Wimbush to stay in the pocket in 2018: Kelly: "We just felt like Duke plays a lot of man to man coverage and has a very stingy defensive line and one of the things tactically to attack them is the run the quarterback. So, that was part of the game plan. I thought it was executed very well and Ian is a very capable runner. "Does that mean he's gonna run each week? Probably not. When we feel like he can be an impact in a game running the football as part of a menu, we certainly can do that. It just worked well with the kind of defense that we were seeing last night and he was able to certainly impact the game."

On what it takes to prepare for the upcoming matchup against No. 21 Navy: Kelly: "Well, it's a year-round study. Our coaches are always looking at Navy, always have within what we recruit. We always recruit somebody that can play in the quarterback position that can run the triple option. They're always staying up on that in individual drills. We stay kind of on top of it all year round because it's very difficult to prepare for this team with three days of practice. "We try to use a little bit of it in the spring, a little bit of preseason camp because they are so difficult to defend." On the injuries to receivers Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins: Kelly: "They were evaluated today. I think they're doing much better. I think we'll see where they are after they weight train tomorrow. If they're feeling good, they'll be cleared for practice on Tuesday and then we'll take it from there. We're expecting that we'll get something out of them. At what level? We won't know really until Tuesday. On their their injuries: Kelly: "Lenzy's had some fatigue issues. We wanted to protect him. I think Joe's been much more of a hamstring issue, a lingering hamstring that we wanted to get right. Again, both of these instances, guys that just needed some protection relative to the rigors of the season. I think they're closer to being where we need them. But like I said, it will really determine how they are able to practice on Tuesday." On how the team decided to give Jahmir Smith and C’bo Flemister more carries against Duke: Kelly: "Lance kind of makes those decisions, our running back coach, and has a really good feel for the guys during the game in terms of the kind of runs that we're looking for, how the game shaping up, the kind of runs that are going to be available to us. “He kind of goes with the guys that he feels as though have either played well in particular carries and keeps them in the game or he has a hunch that these are the guys that we want to go with. We've got a number of guys that are all capable and he goes with the guy that he feels best suits where we are in the game."