With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame's coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Monday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported.

Defensive line coach Al Washington

Washington is expected to be recruiting in Georgia to see the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class. Defensive end Elijah Griffin, a junior at Savannah Christian School, received a Notre Dame offer on St. Patrick's Day in March during Notre Dame's Pot of Gold Day recruiting event.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

Rudolph is expected to be recruiting in North Carolina to see the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2025 class. Offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., a junior at Charlotte Providence Day, also received his Notre Dame offer on Pot of Gold Day. Sanders plays for the same head coach, Chad Grier, who coached Irish quarterback Sam Hartman in high school. Rudolph will also get a chance to catch up with freshman offensive guard Sam Pendleton's family. Pendleton enrolled early this past semester.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough

McCullough is also expected to be recruiting in Georgia. He'll have a chance to see 2025 running back target Ousmane Kromah at Leesburg Lee County. Kromah received his Notre Dame offer on Pot of Gold Day.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary

O'Leary is expected to be recruiting in California. O'Leary's top priority will be visiting Chaminade West Hills for 2024 safety Marquis Gallegos, a longtime target for the Irish. Gallegos has visited Notre Dame twice — most recently for Easter weekend in April.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Mickens and Stuckey will also be recruiting in California. They'll spend time at Santa Ana Mater Dei for the program's recruiting showcase event. Notre Dame has already offered a pair of 2025 cornerbacks at Mater Dei: Daryus Dixson and Chuck McDonald III. Stuckey may want to offer 2025 wide receiver prospect Marcus Harris, who already has more than 20 offers and is ranked by Rivals as the No. 8 wide receiver in the class.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Parker and Guidugli will stick together on the recruiting trail and are expected to be in Oklahoma. They're scheduled to check on a pair of 2025 targets: linebacker CJ Nickson at Weatherford High and tight end Nate Roberts at Washington High. Both received their Notre Dame offers on Pot of Gold Day. Roberts followed that up with a visit to Notre Dame in April. Parker and Guidugli will also take a look at 2025 quarterback prospect David McComb at Edmond Memorial. McComb reports six Division I offers.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Golden is expected to be recruiting in Virginia. He'll visit a couple of schools for 2025 targets: Richmond Huguenot for defensive end Samuel Cohen and Fredericksburg St. Michael for safety Remington Moss. Cohen received his Notre Dame offer on Pot of Gold Day. The Irish offered Moss during his March 31-April 1 visit on campus.

