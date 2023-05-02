With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Tuesday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Mickens is expected to be recruiting near his hometown of Dayton, Ohio, to see a pair of cornerback targets: 2025 recruit Dorian Brew at Clayton Northmont and 2024 recruit Aaron Scott at Springfield High. Both targets have visited Notre Dame twice. Brew last visited Notre Dame in January on a trip that included the Irish extending a scholarship offer to him. Scott last visited the Irish in April.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker

Parker is expected to be recruiting in the Atlanta area. He'll check in on 2024 offensive line commit Anthonie Knapp alongside ND offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. Parker also has stops scheduled for a pair of 2025 tight end targets: Ryan Ghea at Milton (Ga.) High and Ethan Barbour at Alpharetta High. Knapp's March visit to Notre Dame led to a commitment and a return visit for the Blue-Gold Game. Ghea visited twice in back-to-back weeks.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

In addition to visiting Knapp with Parker, Rudolph will have an opportunity to evaluate Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian offensive tackle Josh Petty, a 2025 prospect. His offer list already includes the likes of Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, South Carolina, Stanford and Tennessee.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Guidugli is also expected to be recruiting around the Atlanta area with three quarterback prospects in mind: 2026's DJ Bordeaux at Alpharetta High and 2025's Luke Nickel at Milton and EJ Colson at Ellenwood Cedar Grove. Colson got a close look at Notre Dame on a visit in April.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough

McCullough is expected to be recruiting in Texas with 2024 running back target Kedren Young at Lufkin his biggest focus. Notre Dame has been working to get Young on campus in June for an official visit.

Defensive line coach Al Washington

Washington is expected to be recruiting in Texas with 2024 defensive end target Loghan Thomas as his top priority. Thomas spent multiple days on Notre Dame's campus in late March. The Irish are working to get Thomas back on campus for an official visit.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Stuckey is expected to be recruiting in Arizona with a couple of three-star recruits on the itinerary: 2025 wide receiver target Cooper Perry and 2024 tight end prospect Dillon Hipp. Perry visited Notre Dame in March after receiving his scholarship offer on Pot of Gold. The Irish are still in search of a potential second tight end to join Jack Larsen in the 2024 class.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Golden is expected to be recruiting in Nebraska with a focus on 2025 linebacker target Christian Jones at Omaha Westside. Golden offered Jones in March on Pot of Gold Day.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary

O'Leary is expected to be conducting area recruiting around the Tampa, Fla., area. The Rivals database lists 12 four-star recruits in the 2024 class and two four-star recruits in the 2025 class from Tampa.

