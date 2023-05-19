With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Friday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Defensive line coach Al Washington

Washington is expected to be recruiting in Illinois, and he let everyone know Thursday night. Washington tweeted a video of him driving into Chicago, where he'll visit St. Ignatius College Prep for 2024 defensive tackle Justin Scott. Washington will also check out some 2025 recruits in the state.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough

McCullough is expected to be recruiting in Oklahoma. He'll have a chance to check on Notre Dame's newest 2024 running back target: Xavier Robinson of Midwest City Carl Albert. Robinson received an offer earlier this month after McCullough stopped by the school and scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame in June.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Golden is expected to be recruiting in Philadelphia. On his schedule are trips to three schools with Notre Dame targets: Imhotep Institute Charter for 2025 defensive end Zahir Mathis, St. Joseph's for 2025 linebacker Anthony Sacca and Monsignor Bonner for 2024 defensive end Mylachi Williams. Mathis, the No. 6 overall recruit in the 2025 class, received a Notre Dame offer on St. Patrick's Day as part of Pot of Gold Day for Irish recruiting. Sacca was offered all the way back in December 2021 and visited Notre Dame for the Blue-Gold Game this April. Williams was also on campus for the Blue-Gold Game and plans to return for an official visit in June.

Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi

Biagi is expected to be recruiting in Arkansas and Alabama with a couple of 2024 linebacker targets in his sights: Brian Huff at Jonesboro (Ark.) Valley View and Cameron Pruitt at Theodore (Ala.) High. Huff plans to make an official visit to Notre Dame in June. Pruitt hasn't been connected to Notre Dame much since receiving an offer in February. Maybe a visit from Biagi and Notre Dame's need for more linebackers will spark more interest.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary

O'Leary is expected be recruiting in North Carolina and Ohio. He's scheduled to see a pair of 2025 safety targets: Jordan Young at Monroe (N.C.) High and Trey McNutt at Cleveland Shaker Heights. Both Young and McNutt visited Notre Dame in March after receiving Irish offers on Pot of Gold Day.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Stuckey is expected to be recruiting in Illinois. His itinerary includes a stop at Glen Ellyn Glenbard South for 2024 wide receiver commit Cam Williams and Geneva High for 2025 wide receiver target Talyn Taylor. Williams, a frequent visitor, plans to return to Notre Dame in June. Taylor visited Notre Dame in March after receiving a Pot of Gold offer.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Guidugli is expected to be recruiting in Massachusetts. He'll get a chance to evaluate 2025 quarterback prospect Blake Hebert at Lawrence Central Catholic. Hebert already has 13 offers including Ole Miss, North Carolina, Virginia, Nebraska and Boston College.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker

Parker is expected to be recruiting in Michigan. He'll visit Saline High for 2024 quarterback commit CJ Carr, who plans to be on campus for all three of Notre Dame's official visit weekends in June. Parker will also evaluate 2026 tight end prospect Jack Janda at Orchard Lake St. Mary's. Three of Janda's first nine scholarship offers came from Power Five programs.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Mickens is expected to be recruiting in Cincinnati. He'll visit Moeller to see 2024 cornerback commit Karson Hobbs, who has been committed to the Irish since November. Hobbs intends to return to Notre Dame for an official visit in June.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph