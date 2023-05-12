With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Friday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Mickens is expected to be recruiting in Tennessee to make his second trip of the evaluation period to Nashville's Lipscomb Academy. Mickens was at the school last week to see 2024 cornerback target Kaleb Beasley, a four-star Tennessee commit. Beasley visited Notre Dame on April 1, his time on campus but first since giving the Vols his pledge. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Golden is expected to be recruiting in Maryland and D.C. On his itinerary is stops at Baltimore's Gilman School for 2024 safety target Dejuan Lane, Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding for 2024 linebacker target Keyshawn Flowers and Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga for 2025 safety prospect Kainoa Winston. The Irish are hoping to get Lane, who visited in April, back on campus for an official visit. Safeties coach Chris O'Leary visited Lane's school April 28. Flowers received a Notre Dame offer in February. Winston is approaching 20 offers.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough

McCullough is expected to be recruiting in Illinois. A visit to Chicago's Mount Carmel is planned to check in with 2024 running back target Darrion Dupree. The Irish have hosted Dupree for three visits with the most recent trip happening in April.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

Rudolph is expecting to be recruiting in Wisconsin for the second straight day. His Friday will be built around stops at Waukesha Catholic Memorial for 2025 offensive line target Owen Strebig and Wautoma High for 2025 offensive line prospect Michael Roeske. Strebig received a Notre Dame offer in March and visited campus in April. Roeske has four offers: Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota and Syracuse.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Parker and Stuckey are expected to be recruiting in Georgia. They'll have a chance to check in with 2024 wide receiver commit Isiah Canion at Warner Robins High. Stuckey was last at the school on April 27, the day Canion announced his commitment to Notre Dame. Canion, who attended the Blue-Gold Game in April, has since added an offer from Auburn.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Guidugli is expected to be recruiting again in California to evaluate quarterbacks in the 2025 and 2026 classes. The state currently has six four-star QBs and five three-star QBs in 2025 class, according to Rivals. There are already five 2026 quarterbacks with at least five scholarships offers. Notre Dame has yet to offer a 2025 or 2026 quarterback in California.

Defensive line coach Al Washington

Washington is expected to be recruiting the 2025 class around Indianapolis. The area has four recruits with at least a three-star rating from Rivals in the 2025 class: cornerback target Mark Zackery, wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr., defensive end Damien Shanklin and defensive tackle Michael Thacker. Unrated defensive end Tyrone Burrus also has more than 10 offers. Hilton is the son of longtime Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary

O'Leary will remain on Notre Dame's campus as the Irish host transfer portal safety Antonio Carter II from FCS-level Rhode Island. Carter's visit started Wednesday and will end Friday.

Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi