Trail Tracks: Notre Dame coaches hit the road for evaluation period (5/10)
With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period.
During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events.
In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period.
Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Wednesday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported.
Defensive coordinator Al Golden and defensive line coach Al Washington
Golden and Washington are expected to be recruiting in California. A visit to Bellflower St. John Bosco for 2024 linebacker target Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa will be top priority. Viliamu-Asa has the Irish in his top three alongside Ohio State and USC heading into June official visits.
Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph
Rudolph is expected to be recruiting in Tennessee. His trip will include opportunities to evaluate a trio of 2024 offensive line prospects: Jesse Perry at Murfreesboro Middle Tennessee Christian, Luke Masterson at Nashville Franklin Road Academy and Robert Bourdon at Collierville High.
Perry and Masterson have been committed to Tennessee and North Carolina, respectively, since early April. Bourdon visited Notre Dame in April and last October.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey
Stuckey is expected to be recruiting in Arizona to evaluate 2025 prospects. The state has eight three-star recruits in the 2025 class, according to Rivals, including wide receiver target Cooper Perry and wide receiver prospect Dezmen Roebuck.
Safeties coach Chris O'Leary
O'Leary is also expected to be recruiting in Arizona. He'll be able to see 2024 safety commit Kennedy Urlacher at Chandler (Ariz.) High. Urlacher started May with a commitment to the Irish.
Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli
Guidugli is expected to be recruiting in California to evaluate quarterbacks in the 2025 and 2026 classes. The state currently has six four-star QBs and five three-star QBs in 2025 class, according to Rivals. There are already five 2026 quarterbacks with at least five scholarships offers. Notre Dame has yet to offer a 2025 or 2026 quarterback in California.
Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens
Mickens is expected to be recruiting in Texas. He'll have a chance to see a couple of future Irish cornerbacks: 2024 commit Leonard Moore at Round Rock High and 2023 signee Micah Bell of Houston Kincaid.
Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and running backs coach Deland McCullough
Parker and McCullough are expected to be recruiting in Missouri to check on a pair of future Notre Dame running backs: 2024 commit Aneyas Williams at Hannibal High and 2023 signee Jeremiyah Love of St. Louis Christian Brother College High.
Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi
Biagi is expected to be off the recruiting trail for a travel day.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports